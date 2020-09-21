Answering the call of enthusiasts, Bronco brand expands Sasquatch™ package to models with 7-speed manual transmission

Listening to reservation-holder feedback, Ford is expanding the availability of its high-performance off-road Sasquatch™ package to all-new Bronco two- and four-door models with a class-first 7-speed manual transmission.

“The Bronco community spoke and we heard them,” said Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco consumer marketing manager. “Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission – another example of our focus on giving customers the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories that we can.”

The increased availability of the Sasquatch package also makes the Ford Bronco the only 4×4 with a 7-speed manual and 35-inch off-road tires in its class.

Sasquatch plus manual unlocks even more off-road capability

While other brands save their best hardware for premium series models, Bronco is making off-road capability a priority across every two- and four-door trim level with the available Sasquatch package.

Checking the Sasquatch box adds class-first 35-inch Goodyear® mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana™ front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive ratio, and high-clearance suspension with a nearly two-inch wider track, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks and wider fender flares.

Sasquatch package will be available across the lineup, including Base, Big Bend™, Black Diamond™ Outer Banks™, and Badlands™. It is standard on Bronco Wildtrak™ and First Edition models, while the Badlands™ series with available Sasquatch package and standard semi-active hydraulic front stabilizer bar disconnect results in the ultimate Bronco rock crawler.

“Capability is always a priority, and pairing Sasquatch with a manual transmission and available advanced 4×4 system gives it a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, providing even more off-road capability across the line-up,” said Dave Pericak, Ford icons global director.

The manual transmission with Sasquatch package is targeted to be available in late 2021.

Bronco Build and price goes live in October

As excitement builds around the Bronco brand of rugged SUVs, the Bronco two- and four-door build and price site will go live in October. Enthusiasts will be able to virtually create their ideal models and compare pricing for option groups. Reservation holders can create their dream off-road machine and print and save the information for ordering, which will begin in December.

The all-new two- and four-door Bronco goes on sale next spring. To learn more about Bronco and Bronco Sport, go to Ford.com/Bronco.

SOURCE: Ford