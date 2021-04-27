An eye on everything: The new Mercedes me Privacy Center

In the new Mercedes me Privacy Center, customers can get an overview of their personal data even more quickly and easily, and decide in an intuitive way what Mercedes-Benz is allowed to use it for

Safety and security matter at Mercedes-Benz – and always have. In both the physical and the digital world. The high demands that customers place on their vehicles with the star can therefore also apply to the handling of data. In the new Mercedes me Privacy Center, customers can get an overview of their personal data even more quickly and easily, and decide in an intuitive way what Mercedes-Benz is allowed to use it for.

Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Integrity and Legal Affairs: “Data privacy is a distinguishing feature for us. The new Mercedes me Privacy Center stands for responsible handling of customer data. We disclose what kind of data we collect and how we process it; customers choose which services they want to use. In doing so, we rely on our data protection principles: the right to choose, transparency and data security.”

“The control over what data we use at Mercedes-Benz, how and for what purpose, is therefore exactly where it belongs: with our customers. Through the Mercedes me Privacy Center, our customers can manage the numerous options of their fully connected vehicle, activate Mercedes me services and services from third-party providers, and help to improve vehicle functions,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales. “We want to add value for our customers – that’s a key part of our data vision.”

Customers come into contact with Mercedes-Benz through many interactions inside and outside the vehicle. Mercedes-Benz can individualise many experiences, services, products and offers for customers with the help of data – if they allow the use of their data. The Mercedes me Privacy Center bundles these decisions and displays them conveniently in one place. In addition, customers can give or withdraw approval for data processing with just a few clicks.

Intuitive navigation and easy decision-making

Customers access the dashboard by logging in to their Mercedes me account. The platform can be accessed via “My settings”. Here, customers can view their data usage and adjust it as they wish. Their actual data choices are coherently presented and grouped into five categories: “Mercedes me services”, “Contribution towards mobility and connectivity”, “Services from third parties”, “Further development of vehicle functions and services”, “Personalised offers and information”.

In Germany, the Mercedes me Privacy Center has recently gone live. The Europe-wide roll-out will follow in the coming months – in the medium term, Mercedes-Benz customers should be able to access the platform worldwide. Integration into the Mercedes me Apps is already being planned. The application is growing step by step, through more features and integrated customer feedback. For those interested, more information about the Privacy Center and the Mercedes-Benz privacy principles is available on the Privacy Landing Page.

SOURCE: Daimler