AMETEK Surface Vision to demonstrate innovative battery production inspection systems at The Battery Show 2023

AMETEK Surface Vision will showcase its products to industry leaders at the Battery Show North America 2023

The company’s surface inspection systems are designed to overcome the challenges of the battery production process, delivering reliable, highly sensitive defect inspection, with streaming high-definition video that allows re-inspection without re-coiling.

Based on its industry-proven SmartView® platform, AMETEK Surface Vision’s customizable, modular inspection system suits individual applications, with advanced LED illumination, highly sensitive line scan cameras, data capture computers, and associated process control equipment, with powerful algorithms for detection and classification.

Volker Kölmel, Global Manager Plastic, Nonwovens & Paper at AMETEK Surface Vision, said: “Battery technology is expanding rapidly. Since problems and defects cannot be completely ruled out during production, surface inspection technology is essential to check the material, improve the quality and reduce customer claims.

“Our turnkey systems deliver accurate real-time surface inspection and monitoring for applications including lithium-ion battery cell electrodes, separators, solid-state batteries, and fuel cell components. We can’t wait to demonstrate these solutions to visitors at Battery Show 2023.”

Visitors to the Battery Show 2023 can see for themselves when the AMETEK Surface Vision team brings its products and expertise to the exhibition, which will be held in the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan, from September 12-14.

North America’s largest advanced battery event, it brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future.

SOURCE: AMETEK