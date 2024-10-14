Alpine A110 R Ultime, the most high-performance production car A110 ever created by Alpine

Alpine unveils the A110 R Ultime, its new ultra-sporty limited series, at French biggest automotive event, the Paris Motor Show

Alpine presents its all-new A110 R Ultime limited edition at the Paris Motor Show. Alongside the A390_β show car, the forerunner of the brand’s future sport fastback, the Alpenglow HY6 and the A290, the A110 R Ultime limited edition draws on the best of Alpine’s engineering and the tailor-made experience of its Atelier programme.

110 exceptional examples

Created directly from its predecessor, the A110 R Ultime, with its sharp chassis and engine boosted to 345 bhp in RON1021 (192 hp/L), reaches maximum power at 6,000 rpm. Maximum 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) torque is available from 3,200 rpm, 80 Nm more than the standard A110 R Turini.

This 110-unit limited edition sports car has a Launch Control automated start function. Its power-to-weight ratio is 3.2 kg/hp, and it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a scant 3.8 seconds.

The Ultime limited edition combines the best of Alpine’s and Alpine Racing’s technical expertise. It features a modified turbo (turbine and compressor), a new DW6 gearbox with improved torque capacity, an Akrapovic® titanium exhaust system, four Ohlins® adjustable dampers, a bespoke braking system with 330 mm AP Racing bi-material discs, high-performance brake pads, and new cooling ducts.

In addition, Alpine’s aerodynamicists have increased the vehicle’s downforce (+160 kg of additional downforce at Vmax compared to an A110 R Turini). This, combined with the increase in power and torque, improves the Alpine A110 R Ultime’s handling on track, making it ultra-high-performance and ever more agile on corner entry, cornering, and acceleration.

Fitted with 18-inch forged wheels at the front and 19-inch at the rear, shod with Michelin PS2 CUP tyres, this new Alpine A110 R Ultime transmits its power directly to the road. The road holding work carried out had a clear objective: further improving the car’s performance.

Thanks to a successful blend of agility and performance, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is a genuine road-legal circuit car.

French Savoir-Faire and ultra-customisation

The model’s exclusivity is also reflected in its Design, with a specific two-level personalisation catalogue: Atelier and Atelier Sur-Mesure. Thanks to a prestigious collaboration between Sabelt® and Poltrona Frau®, this limited edition’s Atelier Alpine personalisation range offers unprecedented diversity, with new possibilities for combining exterior and interior finishes.

For its entry-level Atelier personalisation package, 27 exterior colours and Alcantara® upholstery in four colours: Grey, Red, Blue and Orange, allow customers to choose the ambience that reflects their style. By customising numerous details, these colourful harmonies extend throughout the cabin. They can be seen in the steering wheel stitching, dashboard, door decorations, centre console and floor mats, all in harmony with the centre point of the steering wheel, the door strap and the Sabelt® seats.

For a complete premium experience, the Alpine A110 R Ultime also offers a dedicated personalisation catalogue and a Sur-Mesure programme as an option.

For its second level of personalisation, the Atelier Sur-Mesure offers an even more advanced and original experience, the result of a co-creation process between the Alpine, Poltrona Frau® and Sabelt® design teams, with a choice of 9 additional Alcantara® colours and, for the first time, leather in 10 colours. For customers seeking an extra touch of elegance through luxurious craftsmanship, Alpine and Poltrona Frau® have developed three finishing techniques: embroidery, embossing and leather braiding.

Leather or microfibre, from floor to ceiling, including the centre console, dashboard, steering wheel and door decorations, each customer has the opportunity to create a genuinely unique A110!

Externally, customers can now apply the colours of their choice to body components such as the carbon-fibre bonnet, upper air intakes, rear window, fin, spoiler, and various aerodynamic appendages.

With the choice of personalisation options, this limited edition allows for transitioning from elegance to ultimate personalisation while never sacrificing the sporting character of the A110 R Ultime.

A110 R Ultime in “La Bleue” configuration

The car on the Alpine stand at the Paris Motor Show is dressed in the unique “La Bleue” configuration, limited to 15 units.

On the outside, the colour, as if sculpted by speed, is a fusion of two emblematic Alpine blues: Alpine Vision Blue and Abysse Blue. This hand-crafted gradient covers the entire car like a monolithic sculpture. The gradient extends to a unique Poltrona Frau® and Sabelt®blue leather interior, in exclusive harmony with this hue never before seen on the A110. “La Bleue” is an exclusive illustration of the possibilities the Atelier Sur Mesure Alpine offers. The price for this configuration is €330,000, including VAT.

1 Cars and data undergoing homologation

SOURCE: Alpine