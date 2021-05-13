All-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder rolls off assembly line

The completely redesigned vehicle to arrive in dealer showrooms this summer

The first all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line today at the award-winning Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Tennessee.

“Start of production of the new Pathfinder marks another major milestone in our Nissan NEXT momentum story,” says Jeff Younginer , vice president, Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant. “The Smyrna plant team is thrilled to put the newest version of this iconic vehicle on the road for customers.”

The all-new Pathfinder, alongside the upcoming all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier , gives Nissan one of the freshest lineups in the industry. Other new models that are part of the company’s new product introduction plan include the all-electric Ariya crossover and a production version of the Z Proto sports car.

Pathfinder has been assembled at Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant since 2004. The engine for the vehicle is assembled at Nissan Decherd Powertrain Plant in Decherd, Tennessee.

The all-new Nissan Pathfinder arrives in dealer showrooms throughout the U.S. and Canada this summer. Customers can spec out their own 2022 Pathfinder at NissanUSA.com .

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder offers a bold, rugged, completely redesigned exterior and a family adventure-ready interior.

A standard 284-horsepower 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 is matched with an all-new 9-speed transmission for smooth, direct response. Available all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector helps provide confident driving on- and-off-road, while Pathfinder’s available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity provides plenty of capability to haul boats and trailers.

The new cabin includes seating for up to eight and a new captain’s chairs option. Available technology features include an all-new 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360.

SOURCE: Nissan