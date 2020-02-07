Alfa Romeo to celebrate 110 years of unparalleled history

On 24 June, 2020, Alfa Romeo will hit a new milestone: 110 years of technological innovations, sporting successes and memorable creations on four wheels. The Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has created a new logo to mark this historic year and a calendar of events will take place to celebrate the brand’s achievements as well as the enthusiasm and passion of its fans and owners.

To recognise the 110th year of Alfa Romeo, the Centro Stile have designed a new logo. The new design keeps the classic “Biscione” or heraldic serpent, while the “110” numbers are showcased in a perspective that projects the brand across the past, present and future. The artwork will be used in multiple communications, web applications and customer initiatives around the world, culminating in an anniversary celebration that will take place on 24 June at the Alfa Romeo museum in Arese, Italy.

Alfa Romeo has always been a linchpin of major events in the sports and automotive calendar and in its anniversary year Alfa Romeo will once again be supporting the Mille Miglia, having achieved a double on the podium and also winning the Sponsor Team Trophy in 2019. Surprises will also be in store at Goodwood, where, from 9 – 12 July, Alfa Romeo will once again be present at the world renowned Festival of Speed.

Founded on 24 June 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish, powerful and exclusive cars in automotive history.

SOURCE: Alfa Romeo