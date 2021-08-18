Adaptive City Mobility announces Magna International as series development partner

Adaptive City Mobility GmbH, the company bringing affordable electric mobility for all, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with a business unit of Magna International Inc. (Magna) to provide the first phase of the series engineering development for the ACM CITY ONE

Adaptive City Mobility GmbH, the company bringing affordable electric mobility for all, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with a business unit of Magna International Inc. (Magna) to provide the first phase of the series engineering development for the ACM CITY ONE. This announcement signals the next step in Adaptive City Mobility bringing its vision of the second wave of e-mobility – universal access to affordable electric vehicles – to fruition.

Through its Complete Vehicles business, Magna is the world’s leading full-vehicle engineering and manufacturing supplier. Magna has designed and engineered vehicles for many global OEMs and new entrant automakers. Today, Magna manufactures vehicles in Europe for Daimler, BMW, Toyota and JLR, as well as Arcfox branded vehicles through its joint venture with BJEV in China. Magna is the ideal partner for Adaptive City Mobility to lead series development of the company’s revolutionary electric vehicle.

The collaboration will advance further concept development of the ACM CITY ONE vehicle as Adaptive City Mobility takes this important next step towards mass production. To date, ACM and Magna have successfully worked together on production feasibility, engineering feasibility, and in April 2021 began work together on the first phase of series development of the ACM’s vehicle as a global M1 class solution for affordable electric mobility.

This development agreement is significant as ACM works to bring a solution to the global challenge of lacking grids for fast charging, with serial production anticipated to begin in 2023. The elegant energy solution of ACM CITY ONE combines home charging and swappable batteries to range-extender swappable batteries, solving the electrification challenge without waiting for sufficient numbers of fast chargers, especially in the emerging markets of the world.

The unique, modular design of the ACM CITY ONE, which can be converted from a car to a van in two simple steps, can carry either up to four passengers next to the driver or loads of up to 1450 litres in volume (even on a Euro pallet with mechanical operations if desired).

This is combined with the vehicle’s versatile operation systems which allow for intelligent home charging combined with a battery changing system. This highly integrated and complex system makes the ACM CITY ONE the ideal vehicle for a broad number of applications, from ride hailing to shared mobility fleets. Fleets are supported by an integrated B2B pool-sharing platform that optimizes vehicle utilization and ensures 24/7 energy supply for operators. To further make the ACM CITY ONE as adaptable as possible, each vehicle is connected with an operator platform, which controls the individual vehicles and optimally uses the potential of the fleet.

Founder and CEO of Adaptive City Mobility, Paul Leibold comments, “We are thrilled to take this significant step forward in bringing the ACM CITY ONE to launch with the support of Magna. We look forward to bringing the expertise and capabilities of this leading complete vehicle supplier to bolster our mission of making electric transportation truly accessible on a global scale.”

“As a unique vehicle, the ACM CITY ONE is one which requires a unique approach to serial production. Magna’s expertise is perfectly suited in bringing to fruition – on a mass scale – the ecosystem of this specialised vehicle, from the adaptive structure through to the operation systems.”

Magna is the latest supplier to join Adaptive City Mobility for the series development of the ACM CITY ONE Magna is a part of a network economy approach created by and unique to ACM, which will bring together the strongest industry players – which, to date, includes Porsche subsidiary MHP and respected automotive executive, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann – from different segments to ensure the functionality of this complex ecosystem, which has been achieved by no other to date.

