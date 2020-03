The Presidents of ACEA, CLEPA, ETRMA and CECRA – the European associations representing vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, tyre manufacturers, dealers and repairers – wrote a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about the implications of the COVID‐19 crisis on the automotive sector and the measures that the European Commission could potentially take in this respect.

The joint letter can be found here.

SOURCE: ACEA