A piece of Cambiano in California: Automobili Pininfarina celebrates ‘Where Everything Starts’ to conclude Monterey Car Week

Automobili Pininfarina pays tribute to its Cambiano home with a bespoke-commission Battista unveiled at Monterey Car Week

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a unique bespoke-commission Battista hyper GT that celebrates the home of the brand, where every coach-built masterpiece begins its journey – the town of Cambiano.

Unveiled as part of last week’s prestigious Monterey Car Week, the new car is ‘A Piece of Cambiano in California’. It pays tribute to the location of the atelier where each automotive masterpiece is meticulously curated and hand-crafted to reflect the client’s individual personality.

Following the world premieres of the B95 Gotham and Battista Targamerica on Friday 16 August, it’s another perfect showcase of the endless possibilities of Automobili Pininfarina’s world-renowned bespoke personalisation programme.

Several elements of the car are linked to the Italian town, on the outskirts of Turin, and brought to life in the design. These include the livery on the underside of the active rear wing, which combines a map of the Cambiano region with a stylised schematic of the Battista production line. Similar imagery has been laser-engraved on the bespoke door plates, which also feature unique scripts: “Where Everything Starts” and “Fatto Con Amore in Italia” (Made with Love in Italy).

This Battista also illustrates how every client has the choice to select their own Vehicle Identification Number (VIN, or chassis number) to further personalise their car. Its unique 17-digit VIN ends in 020, a reference to the Cambiano postal district of 10020.

Selecting the last three digits of a car’s VIN, provided it has not been previously taken, is one example of the comprehensive and collaborative personalisation process which every client takes part in. As a result, on top of the endless colour, material and trim configuration opportunities, clients can associate a significant number or date with their vehicle. It means every client’s personality is indelibly woven into the fabric of their car as it leaves the world-renowned Cambiano atelier.

The car’s two seats are also unique. It’s the first time the monochrome ‘dogtooth’ design from the B95 barchetta showcar – unveiled at last year’s Monterey Car Week – has been used on a production vehicle.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “With its unique and intimate connection to Cambiano, this Battista holds a truly special place in the heart of everyone at Automobili Pininfarina. We have lovingly curated a car that proudly displays the unmatched sophistication and finesse of our design heritage that stretches back almost 95 years. This unique livery celebrates the talent and dedication of our designers, engineers and artisans, who work in Cambiano to pursue our brand vision: Dream Cars, Made Real.”

Following its reveal during Monterey Car Week, the unique Battista was transported to California retail partner Automobili Pininfarina Newport Beach, where it joined other Battistas and their owners for a special celebration of Italy’s most powerful road-legal hypercar. Ultimately, it will be delivered to its final home, as an outstanding and highly desirable addition to the private collection of a car connoisseur.

The car was the third in a trio of new vehicle launches from Automobili Pininfarina during the event, following the reveal of the Bruce Wayne-inspired B95 Gotham hyper Barchetta and the Battista Targamerica, the world’s first coach-built electric hypercar to be delivered to a client.

The brand also hosted the first ever Battista Owners’ Parade as part of Monterey Car Week, when 10 vehicles took part in a drive around the stunning roads close to the picturesque California peninsula. The unique event illustrates vividly how Automobili Pininfarina elevates its clients, and the ownership experience, to become part of the family.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “This year’s Monterey Car Week has been a great success for our brand. It’s the fifth time we have attended, and this year we continued our tradition of bringing something new and thrilling for the world to see, to illustrate how we are redefining client expectations of what ultra-luxury performance cars should be.”

He added: “With Battista Targamerica we have created the world’s first coach-built EV hypercar and delivered it to its client, and with B95 Gotham we have brought to life our pioneering collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery, putting our thrilling cars in front of a whole new audience. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Monterey this year.”

