A new success for Iveco Bus in Ivory Coast with 410 vehicles, for a total fleet of more than 1.400 units

SOTRA, the public transit provider for Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, has chosen once again Iveco Bus for the supply of 410 vehicles. They will enhance the existing fleet vehicles and will contribute to the public transport development in Abidjan, extending the country’s fleet of IVECO BUS vehicles to a total of 1,460.

This is the latest development in the long-standing collaboration between SOTRA and Iveco Bus, which has supported the Ivory Coast in its mobility requirements.

Iveco Bus has signed an order for 410 vehicles to SOTRA, the public transit provider for Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Under the agreement, 300 CROSSWAY Low Entry buses will extend SOTRA’s existing fleet, and, for the first time, Iveco Bus will also supply 50 EVADYS coaches, 60 DAILY minibuses. All deliveries will be completed between end of 2024 and beginning of 2025 to be deployed in the Ivorian public transport and tourism fleet.

This agreement is the latest in the long-standing collaboration between Iveco Bus and SOTRA, adding to the 900 Crossway LE and Crealis buses supplied in 2018 and 2019 to extend the company’s fleet of Iveco Bus vehicles to a total of 1,460.

Gauthier Ricord, Head of Africa and Middle East Commercial Operations stated: “At Iveco Bus we are proud of how our long-standing collaboration has contributed to the development of the Ivory Coast’s public transport network with our effective and sustainable mobility solutions.”

The EVADYS coaches – the first in SOTRA’s fleet – can accommodate 49 passengers, providing an extremely comfortable environment, and offer amenities such as kitchen and toilet facilities. The EVADYS coaches will be used to provide tourism transportation services on the Ivorian territory as well as on international routes across the African continent.

The DAILY minibuses will be used for transfers within the city of Abidjan as well as intercity links with Bouaké, Yamoussokro, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

Highly valued by urban and interurban transport operators – thanks to its versatility, reliability, and excellent operating profitability – the CROSSWAY Low Entry will complete the fleet already in operation and contribute to expand the public transport network in Abidjan.

SOTRA will benefit from the complete solution offered by Iveco Bus, which includes training, parts, and professional technical service to guarantee the vehicles are always performing at their best.

SOURCE: Iveco Group