A Historic Celebration: 110 Years of Alfa Romeo

To commemorate a milestone that very few automakers can match, Alfa Romeo today celebrates its 110th anniversary, reopening the doors to its historic museum in Arese, Italy, while following all current health and safety guidelines. The brand invites fans from around the world to see new sections of the museum, enjoy exclusive video content and join the celebratory festivities online.

Alfa Romeo Museum, the hub of the celebrations

Located in Arese, on the outskirts of Milan, the Alfa Romeo Museum is a true brand center that houses more than 200 historical vehicles, making it the natural venue to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary. As a special gift to all the “Alfisti” fans around the world, Alfa Romeo now opens the museum’s previously private collection storage areas to the public, inviting visitors to enjoy an additional 150 cars, plus trophies, artwork, and engines for road, air and marine mobility. The collection is divided into 18 themed zones, ranging from the brand’s earliest cars, such as the 20/30 ES, to Formula racers, with Formula 1 and Formula Indy models among them.

Further highlights of the collection include:

Concept cars, such as the Caimano and Protéo

Prototypes, such as the Scrabble and Sprint 6C

Historic sports model RLs, Vittorio Jano’s 6Cs and more recent racing and road cars

Last but not least, the collection houses notable powertrains, including the 4C 1500 from the 1930s and the Formula 1 Turbo 415Ts.

A story linked to a nation

As part of the celebrations, the museum unveils the new “Alfa Romeo in Uniform” section, dedicated to the cars of the carabinieri, the national police force of Italy, as a testament to the historic relationship between Alfa Romeo and the police force, which has long enlisted Alfa Romeo’s most significant models. From the carabinieri’s 1900 M “Matta” that won its category in the 1951 Mille Miglia to the legendary Giulia, the most iconic of the “Gazzella” models, plus the 75, the Alfetta Alfa 90 and a rare Giulia Giardinetta, the museum’s new “Alfa in Uniform” section tells the story of the cars, the trims and the eras that have marked Italian history.

A historical acronym for the future: GTA

The new limited-edition Giulia GTA, conceived for the brand’s 110th anniversary and confirmed to be sold in Europe, makes its public debut in Arese. From a technical point of view and in terms of concept, the new Giulia GTA is inspired by the Giulia GTA of 1965. Developed by Alfa Romeo’s racing arm Autodelta, the 1965 “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” (GTA) was based on the Giulia Sprint GT that racked up sporting successes worldwide.

The new Giulia GTA is based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio and is fitted with a more powerful version of the 2.9 V-6 bi-turbo engine with 540 hp. With its extensive use of ultra-light materials, it benefits from a weight reduction of 220 lbs (100 kg), achieving a best-in-class weight/power ratio of 6.2 lbs/hp (2.82 kg/hp). Additionally, specific technical solutions have been developed for other aspects, namely aerodynamics, alignment and handling.

“A Tour of 110 Years”

The brand is offering a virtual tour of the museum through a series of videos produced to commemorate this remarkable event. Titled “A Tour of 110 Years,” the video series includes:

An introduction, offering a panoramic view of the museum The Timeline concept, describing the brand’s industrial continuity The Beauty area, combining style, design and lifestyle The Speed section, a summation of technology, competitive spirit and driving pleasure An exclusive view of the Storage area, featuring a collection of vehicles and artifacts previously unseen by the public An overview of the Archive, showcasing photographs, videos, technical drawings, sketches and production records

Passionate participation

Alfa Romeo is inviting all fans, from die-hard “Alfisti” fans to casual enthusiasts, to join the festivities at the museum via the brand’s official social media channels at this link. For those able to visit the museum in Arese in person, Alfa Romeo has organized the direct involvement of clubs, visitors and enthusiasts, inviting fans to participate in several activities, including parades on the museum’s internal track. All activities will be conducted following current sanitization and safety guidelines.

Farina and Fangio to Räikkönen and Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo was the manufacturer that won the very first Grand Prix race and the inaugural edition of the Formula 1 Championship in 1950, with Nino Farina on board an Alfa Romeo Gran Premio Tipo 158 “Alfetta.” That triumph was repeated in 1951 by Juan Manuel Fangio in the Alfetta 159. This goal to obtain the ultimate motor racing prize continues, so it’s only fitting that today features special greetings from Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN F1 drivers – world champion Kimi Räikkönen and rising Italian talent Antonio Giovinazzi.

Three exceptional travel companions join Alfa Romeo

Swiss luxury watch company Eberhard & Co. is strengthening its bond with Alfa Romeo by creating a new limited-edition chronograph to pay tribute to the 110th anniversary. A unique timepiece, the chronograph is designed to encompass all the technical and stylistic content long seen in Eberhard & Co. products, with the same sporty and glamorous appeal as Alfa Romeo’s models.

Italian bicycle manufacturer Compagnia Ducale’s contribution is the Alfa Romeo 110th Anniversary e-MTB, an electric mountain bike that combines strength and sportiness with the comfort of assisted pedaling. Its athletic feel is reflected in the tech specs – a powerful yet quiet 500-watt battery, fully integrated into the frame – and in the striking livery created jointly with the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, the brand’s in-house design and construction office.

AUDES Group is the official licensee for Alfa Romeo apparel, a partnership that begins with a collection to celebrate the brand’s 110th birthday. AUDES Group – the official clothing licensee – designs, produces and distributes its Alfa Romeo-branded collection worldwide.

SOURCE: FCA