2024 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer named NEMPA Best Premium Full-size SUV for second year

New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) names 2024 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer Best Premium Full-size SUV two years running

The 2024 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer has again been named NEMPA Best Premium Full-Size SUV at the annual New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) winter vehicle competition. This year marks the second in a row that the Grand Wagoneer has earned the honor.

During the months of November through March, NEMPA journalists put numerous manufacturers’ vehicles to the ultimate test in New England’s harsh winter weather. Winners emerge at a one-day testing and scoring event at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Massachusetts, with the winners revealed today.

“For the second year in a row, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer outperformed its peers during winter testing with a spacious, high-quality interior, clever use of displays and a smooth air suspension,” said Clifford Atiyeh, president, NEMPA. “While we miss the HEMI® V-8, the new turbo Hurricane inline-six is even more powerful and purposeful in this flagship Jeep.”

“The Jeep Grand Wagoneer embodies both capability and luxury,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “Its advanced four-wheel-drive systems, cutting-edge technology and premium cabin come together to create a unique driving experience. We’re especially grateful for the recognition from the New England Motor Press Association members, as it reinforces the Grand Wagoneer’s ability to excel in even the harshest winter conditions.”

SOURCE: Stellantis