2021 Kia Seltos named to Wards 10 Best user experience (UX) list

The 2021 Kia Seltos has been named to Wards 10 Best UX list for 2020. The list recognizes outstanding touchscreens, voice controls, connectivity, driver-assistance technology features and overall user friendliness.

“The Wards 10 Best UX accolade reflects Kia’s dedication to engineering an inspiring experience for both drivers and passengers,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “Seltos makes the perfect companion for everyday driving around town or in the wilderness on the weekend.”

Now in its fifth year, the Wards 10 Best UX competition focuses on the user experience — how the driver interacts with the vehicle as well as how easy and intuitive vehicle controls are for the driver. With its available 10.25-in. high-resolution touchscreen, the Seltos offers satellite radio, UVO telematics, navigation and split-screen display that sits high on the instrument panel for excellent accessibility. Additional available features tech-savvy consumers look for include multi-Bluetooth[i] device connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, up to three USB ports and available Apple CarPlay[ii] and Android Auto[iii]. This is just the latest accolade added to the long list of awards earned by Kia’s full lineup of rugged and capable SUVs.

“The Wards 10 Best UX judging panel really enjoyed seat time in the 2021 Kia Seltos, a first-year vehicle whose designers and developers mixed up a spot-on formula right out of the box,” said Dave Zoia, executive director of content, Wards Intelligence. “Seltos is an affordable, compact CUV with a funky vibe including mood lighting that pulses along with the music. The impressive infotainment system hands down ranks among the industry’s best, and the driver-assistance technologies perform well.”

[i] The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to license. A Bluetooth® enabled device is required to use Bluetooth® wireless technology.

[ii] Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

[iii] Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Kia