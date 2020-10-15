2021 INFINITI QX50 offers enhanced standard model content, Wi-Fi hotspot and new luxe appearance package

The INFINITI QX50, which was completely redesigned for the 2019 model year, continues to be refined for 2021 and adds a number of enhancements, including additional standard content on various grade levels. The MSRP for the 2021 QX50 starts at $37,950 for the FWD model and $39,950 for AWD.

For 2021, enhancements to the QX50 include a new Mineral Black exterior color option. Rear seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags and Automatic Collision Notification with emergency call, acoustic laminated front side glass, Wi-Fi Hotspot are newly standard across the model range.

The following technologies are now standard from 2021 QX50 LUXE: Heated front seats, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention and ProPILOT Assist.

The QX50 LUXE also offers an available Appearance Package, featuring additional aesthetic enhancements from the Edition 30 such as 20-inch black-painted wheels, black mirror caps, dark chrome accents, black grille mesh, and graphite headliner.

Additional key standard features for 2021 include: Traffic Sign Recognition on QX50 ESSENTIAL, Head-up Display on QX50 SENSORY, Direct Adaptive Steering on QX50 AUTOGRAPH, and Tow Package on QX50 AUTOGRAPH AWD. The previously optional Climate Package for QX50 SENSORY is now complimentary.

Currently available at INFINITI retailers nationwide, the 2021 QX50 is available in a choice of five grade levels: QX50 PURE, QX50 LUXE, QX50 ESSENTIAL, QX50 SENSORY and QX50 AUTOGRAPH. Each is offered in front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

SOURCE: INFINITI