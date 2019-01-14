2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickups deliver innovative, state-of-the-art technology with award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system with new 12-inch touchscreen display

Designed to be the most technologically advanced heavy-duty pickup ever, the new Ram 2500 and 3500 are loaded with an array of innovative and state-of-the-art features. The award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system offers new convenience and connected services, and keeps Ram truck customers connected, engaged and informed all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty high-tech features include a new class-exclusive and easy-to-use 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display, the new SiriusXM with 360L. The high-end 750-watt audio system from Harman Kardon features 17 speakers, personal device integration and in-vehicle connectivity.

Fourth-generation Uconnect systems:

Building upon the success of previous generations, the fourth-generation Uconnect system includes performance improvements with faster startup time and enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integration. Uconnect systems provide Ram customers with a range of features and connectivity options to best suit their needs.

Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display – The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty features a 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen with tailor-made graphics for various Ram models and state-of-the-art connectivity. Personalization is made easy with the new split screen, allowing two different applications for desired configuration, such as Apple CarPlay and HVAC controls, or one application, such as navigation across the entire 12-inch touchscreen. Available for the first time on the new Ram Heavy Duty is a 360-degree Surround View Camera system providing a birds-eye view via four cameras positioned around the vehicle to create a fully stitched image. Customers who prefer not to use the touchscreen for HVAC will find redundant controls located on both sides of the display for convenience.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA