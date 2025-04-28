100 years on, Citroën continues to electrify the world

In July 1925, André Citroën electrified Paris and the world by illuminating the Eiffel Tower for the first time

On the evening of Saturday 4 July 1925, the name Citroën was projected in letters of light onto the Eiffel Tower. André Citroën had signed up to the crazy project of the engineer Fernand Jacopozzi: to illuminate the most famous of the monuments of the French capital. Illuminated, André Citroën is not. He understood the audacity of the technical challenge, the global impact of the operation, the tremendous advertising potential. André Citroën applied this ability to surprise, innovate and push the boundaries in many areas: production, technologies, style, sales and after-sales processes, human resources management and communication. Fully rooted in society, his ambition was to facilitate the motoring experience in the service of greater freedom of movement and independence.

This ambition fuelled and continues to fuel the work of the Brand in all aspects for more than 100 years. A popular Brand, close to the people, at their side to provide them with mobility solutions that meet their needs. Today, the challenge is the energy transition and the divide that has arisen, leaving many customers unable to afford to replace their car. Innovation must be electric and connected, to offer mobility that is both responsible and affordable.

It is in this context that Citroën presents itself as a pioneer of timely and voluntary electrification. To provide access to electrification, all our models offer a hybrid solution that is easy to use and reduces consumption. In addition, in 2020 Citroën was among the pioneers to offer an electric C-segment sedan with the C4, and in the same year was the first to offer a gentle and economical electric micromobility solution with the Ami. In 2024, Citroën was the first brand with the New C3 to produce an affordable electric B-segment hatchback in Europe without compromising on roominess or comfort, and to offer the e-ROUTES application within the Stellantis Group, a true connected assistant to facilitate journeys.

100 years on, Citroën continues to electrify the world and is forging ahead with numerous launches: New Ami and its Buggy version, New C3 with a range of almost 200km for less than 20,000 euros and also available as a hybrid, C3 Aircross with a new battery for a range of 400 km, or a new C-segment SUV with a range of 680 km: new C5 Aircross.

4 July 1925: André Citroën electrifies Paris

Within a few weeks, 250,000 light bulbs in six different colours, connected by 6,000 metres of electrical cables, were installed on the Eiffel Tower. When the light was switched on on 4 July 1925, nine illuminated displays were shown in 40 seconds: arabesques, showers of stars, comets, etc., ending with the seven letters C.I.T.R.O.Ë.N. and the double chevron. The spectacle was then repeated before the fascinated Parisians.

André Citroën was the master of the lights of the Eiffel Tower until 1934, renewing his installation every year, faithful to what was already the philosophy of the Citroën brand: putting technological innovation at the heart of and at the service of everyday life. In 1928, for example, two illuminated dials 20 metres in diameter told Parisians the time. In 1934, a giant thermometer 160 metres high indicated the ambient temperature of the city.

Citroën innovation at the service of everyday life

Daring, innovating, providing original, effective and practical solutions. Citroën will never deviate from this course of action. There are many iconic examples. The Traction Avant made a lasting impression with its style, robustness and numerous technological innovations. After the Second World War, the Brand rose to the immense challenge of the moment: to provide Europeans with affordable and efficient mobility. This was the iconic Citroën 2CV and, for professionals, the Type H, the first light commercial vehicle. Citroën then supported the leisure industry, with models that people could take with them on their holidays, such as the Ami 6, the GS and the Méhari.

Today, at a time when the challenge for society is to give as many people as possible access to electric vehicles, Citroën is once again supporting customers with practical and innovative solutions that meet all needs: the invention of zero-emission micromobility with Ami, the launch of the first car in Europe that is both electric and affordable with ë-C3, a pioneering electric offering in the C segment with ë-C4, electric engines available across the entire new range of light commercial vehicles, etc. An electric offering based on simple and affordable solutions, with, for example, the choice of LFP batteries on the C3 and C3 Aircross, reasonably sized batteries on the C4 and C4 X to limit weight and cost for the customer on a daily basis while offering a 100 kW fast charge to simplify long journeys, or the e-ROUTES application, a connected assistant that allows you to tackle long journeys with complete peace of mind.

In 2025, a strengthened 100% electric range to meet all needs

Citroën is standing firm and making its affordable 100% electric range even stronger to meet the needs of its customers in the most relevant and competitive way possible:

Citroën Ami is reinventing itself and adding the Buggy to its range

Four years after its launch, the Citroën Ami has become a real social phenomenon, giving more than 75,000 customers access to zero-emission micro-mobility for the first time. The New Ami, presented at the end of 2024 at the Paris Motor Show, adds even more appeal and character, while retaining its accessibility and practicality, as well as its ultra-competitive price positioning starting at €7,990. With the aim of providing autonomy and freedom to as many people as possible, it can be customised with several Colour Packs and is available for different uses with the Cargo or Ami for All pack. Another new feature in 2025 is a new Ami Buggy version that is joining the range. With its mischievous adventurer look, it offers fun, playful and leisure-oriented mobility. And for even more character, Ami Buggy is available in a very tangy ultimate version: Palmeira.

Orders open in May 2025

Citroën ë-C3: Citroën’s best-selling electric car, now even more affordable

The ë-C3, launched in 2024, has made a real breakthrough by making electric mobility more accessible through a versatile, spacious, comfortable and fully equipped model produced in Europe starting at €23,300. Building on the success of the ë-C3, which has already won over more than 135,000 customers, Citroën will enhance the appeal of its electric offering in the segment with an even more affordable ë-C3, priced at 19,990 euros. It will offer all the design, comfort and innovation qualities of the ë-C3 with a range of 200 km*, enabling it to tackle everyday urban and suburban traffic with complete peace of mind. Equipped with a 30 kWh LFP battery and an 82 hp electric motor, it will offer optional 30 kW fast charging.

Orders open before summer 2025

Citroën ë-C3 Aircross: soon with a range of up to 400 km

Citroën’s first 100% electric compact SUV, already available in a particularly affordable configuration with a 44 kWh battery offering more than 300 km of range*, will be offered in 2025 with a more powerful battery allowing a range of up to 400 km*. C3 Aircross is thus the most affordable and spacious B-segment electric SUV, offering all the character and power customers expect, and enhancing its versatility with the adoption of this 54 kWh LFP battery and 136 hp power.

Orders open before summer 2025

New Citroën ë-C5 Aircross: An electric SUV for travelling in comfort class

The most comfortable model in the C-SUV segment, the all-new Citroën ë-C5 Aircross also sets the standard with its exceptional range: 520 km* for the 73 kWh battery and 680 km* for the version equipped with the 97 kWh battery. A true rolling living room, it allows you to drive on a daily basis in electric mode and tackle long journeys with peace of mind.

To be discovered on 29 April 2025

A trip planner integrated into the 3D connected navigation on C4 – C4 X – C5 Aircross

Citroën simplifies everyday life with an electric system that is directly integrated into the on-board infotainment system. This function, linked to the Pack Connect Plus, makes it easy to plan journeys, enjoy a complete navigation experience, optimise journey times and find the best charging stops in real time. It is a true personal assistant that accompanies the customer. It is permanently connected to the vehicle’s data (in particular the state of charge of the batteries), to the traffic situation and also to the status of the charging stations along the selected route. And for those without on-board 3D navigation or another infotainment system, Citroën offers the e-ROUTES mobile application.

From mid-2025

*WLTP combined cycle.

SOURCE: Stellantis