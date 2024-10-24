The transition to next-generation zonal architectures

In this free 60-minute webinar, a panel of experts discuss zonal architectures and how OEMs and suppliers must address numerous challenges before adoption becomes widespread.

Zonal architectures hold significant promise for the future of automotive electronics, and automakers are already actively testing and implementing the technology in their vehicles. However, OEMs and suppliers must address numerous challenges before adoption becomes widespread.

  • What are zonal architectures, and how will they impact the design and functionality of future vehicles?
  • What are the most significant technical challenges to implementing zonal architectures?
  • >How quickly will zonal architectures achieve widespread adoption, and which vehicle segments will benefit first?
  • How will the shift to zonal architectures affect competition among automakers?

With more than 10,700 employees, AVL is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

From ideation phase to serial production, the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. As a global technology provider, AVL’s offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. The company combines state-of-the-art and highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering customers extensive tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems.

