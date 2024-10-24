The transition to next-generation zonal architectures

Moderator:
- Will Girling, Journalist, Automotive World
Panel:
- Thomas Ginsberg, Product Group Leader – Electric/Electronic, AVL
- Stuart Taylor, Chief Product Officer, Envorso
- Martin Bornemann, Vice President, Advanced Technology & Architecture, Aptiv
Zonal architectures hold significant promise for the future of automotive electronics, and automakers are already actively testing and implementing the technology in their vehicles. However, OEMs and suppliers must address numerous challenges before adoption becomes widespread.
- What are zonal architectures, and how will they impact the design and functionality of future vehicles?
- What are the most significant technical challenges to implementing zonal architectures?
- >How quickly will zonal architectures achieve widespread adoption, and which vehicle segments will benefit first?
- How will the shift to zonal architectures affect competition among automakers?