Solving the electric vehicle weight problem

Moderator:
- Megan Lampinen, Editor-at-large, Automotive World
Panel:
- Dr. Daniel Kern, Vice President Global Automotive Development, Novelis
- Neil Mcgregor, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integration, Ricardo
- Professor Daniel J. Auger, Professor of Electrification, Modelling and Control, Cranfield University
Electric vehicles (EVs) can weigh up to 500kg more than comparable ICE models, primarily due to the weight of their batteries. Effective weight reduction strategies are critical to the development of viable EVs that meet the needs of consumers and regulators in terms of cost, performance, safety, and environmental impact.
- What market trends are driving demand for lighter EVs, and how might they evolve over the next decade?
- Which materials and technologies will most likely lead to significant weight reductions in EVs?
- What are the challenges and potential trade-offs in using lightweight materials in EV construction, particularly concerning cost, safety, and manufacturing complexity?
- How can the development of lighter, more energy-dense batteries contribute to the overall weight reduction of EVs?