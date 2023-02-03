Future Mobility Europe 2023

Our Future Mobility Europe online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of mobility.

Agenda

Achieving Euro 7

Date: Monday, 2nd October 2023

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Europe’s vehicle manufacturers are under pressure. The 2035 EU ban on CO2-emitting cars has triggered huge investments into electric vehicle programs. Meanwhile, vehicle manufacturers must also work towards Euro 7 standards to ensure that all new cars sold between 2025 and 2035 are as clean as possible.

What will change when Euro 7 comes into place for light-duty vehicles (cars and vans) in July 2025?

Are the Euro 7 standards stringent enough, and is the timeframe for implementation viable?

How will Euro 7 impact vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers?

What are the main technological challenges to achieving Euro 7, and how can they be overcome?

The climate-neutral car

Date: Tuesday, 3rd October 2023

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The transition to electric vehicles will eliminate tailpipe emissions but not those generated during production. To achieve a genuinely carbon-neutral car, vehicle manufacturers must eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions from every aspect of its creation, from conception to customer delivery.

Is the carbon-neutral car achievable, and what is the timeline?

What are the primary emissions sources created along the car’s entire value chain?

What are the biggest challenges to achieving a carbon-neutral car, and how can they be overcome?

How will stakeholders manage the end of a climate-neutral car’s life?

Electric vehicle cyber security strategies

Date: Wednesday, 4th October 2023

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Electric vehicles (EVs) pose new cybersecurity challenges, the impacts of which will worsen as the market and surrounding ecosystem grows. A comprehensive cybersecurity roadmap is essential for the EV revolution to continue unabated.

What new cyber threats have appeared due to the rise of EVs?

What are the possible consequences of a successful EV cyber attack?

What strategies can stakeholders implement to protect the entire electric vehicle ecosystem?

What role can regulations play in securing EVs from cyber-attacks?

Zonal architectures and the car of the future

Date: Thursday, 5th October 2023

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The evolution of the software-defined car is leading to a revolution in how vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers approach E/E architectures. Stakeholders are moving away from vast arrays of domain-orientated embedded ECUs and towards a more centralized system, which uses a handful of high-performance computers for their computing power and keeps ECU usage to a minimum.

What are zonal architectures, and what benefits do they offer over existing E/E architectures?

What impact will zonal architectures have on vehicle software development and the automotive electronics supply chain?

What challenges do zonal architectures create, and how can they be overcome?

How can stakeholders accelerate the move to zonal architectures?

Quantum computing and the future of mobility

Date: Friday, 6th October 2023

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Quantum computers are exponentially faster than traditional computer technology, and their near-infinite problem-solving capacity has led vehicle manufacturers to become early adopters. Although quantum computing remains in a highly experimental stage, it has the potential to become the most disruptive force across the entire future mobility value chain.