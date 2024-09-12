VW moves labour negotiations forward amid strike threats

Amid concerns of potential strike action, Volkswagen’s work council confirmed on 12 September 2024 that it will begin talks with Germany’s most powerful labour union, IG Metall, one month earlier than planned. Negotiations concerning the creation of a new labour agreement for six of the automaker’s German plants are now scheduled to begin on 25 September.
