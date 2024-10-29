VW could close three or more factories, Works Council warns

The size and scope of Volkswagen’s cost-cutting measures may be coming into view. On 28 October 2024, Works Council Chief Daniela Cavallo told employees demonstrating at the automaker’s Wolfsburg headquarters that cuts may be significantly deeper than initially expected. “The board wants to close at least three factories in Germany,” she warned. In addition, the remaining manufacturing sites will likely reduce manufacturing capacity by an unspecified amount in order to accommodate weakened demand.
