Volvo’s Roger Alm: decarbonised transport is more than trucks

Battery and fuel cell electrification offer a route to zero tailpipe emissions in the transport sector, but some vehicle segments offer more challenges than others. The average passenger car weights about two tons, travels 15,000-20,0000 km a year and sits idle for more than 90% of the time. A truck, on the other hand, weighs in at 40-60 tons, can easily cover 150,000 km a year, and runs as much as possible within the confines of regulated driver breaks.

Electrifying the truck segment is a daunting task, but one that could have a huge environmental impact. Roughly 7% of global CO2 emissions come from heavy road transport. Volvo Group began building its first battery electric trucks in 2019 and is jockeying for a leadership position in this nascent segment. Today, it has six different electric truck models in production, including heavy-duty models. It’s also in the midst of developing a fuel cell electric truck and operates the fuel cell joint venture cellcentric with Daimler. By 2030, Volvo expects 50% of its global sales to come from the electrified range. By 2040, every single model in its line-up will be fossil-fuel free.

Overseeing this zero-emission push is Volvo President Roger Alm, who proudly describes the company as “first mover” in what will prove the most significant industry transformation since the move from horse and carriage. “But we are only at the beginning of this transformation,” he tells Automotive World.