Toyota faces “drastic reform” as data rigging scandal widens

Toyota’s woes around rigged data continue to pile up. On 31 July 2024, the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism ordered the automaker to overhaul its vehicle certification process after uncovering an additional seven vehicles that violated certification procedures. These vehicles, which include the Harrier SUV and the Lexus LM minivan, add to the initial seven previously disclosed by the company in January 2024. Four of the newly announced vehicles are currently in production and for sale both in Japan and internationally.
