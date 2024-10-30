Suzuki and Toyota update EV plans with Indian-built SUV

Suzuki will share its first electric model with Toyota, but both are sticking to a multi-tech strategy. By Megan Lampinen

As electrification pressure builds, Suzuki and Toyota have taken their collaboration a step further with confirmation of a new, currently unnamed all-electric SUV. While Suzuki has been fiercely independent historically, it began a wide-ranging collaboration with Toyota in 2016, conceding at the time that it lacked the necessary resources and expertise to develop future technologies. Since then, the two automakers have supplied internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid models to each other but not battery electric vehicles (EV). That’s about to change.

Under the next stage of the partnership, the Maruti Suzuki division will provide Toyota with an all-electric SUV model built at its Gujarat plant in India, starting in spring 2025.

