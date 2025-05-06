Caresoft Global announces strategic partnership with KPIT

Caresoft Global’s engineering solutions business is to join KPIT, as Caresoft doubles down on technology optimization and cost reduction engineering for the automotive industry

Caresoft Global, a global leader in automotive benchmarking, Cost reduction strategies, and engineering solutions, today announced a strategic realignment of its business and a new chapter in its growth journey. The company will restructure its business into three business units: 1. Benchmarking, Technology Optimization & Cost Reduction Engineering, 2. Engineering Talent Solutions and 3. Engineering Solutions.

As part of this strategic realignment, KPIT Technologies, a global leader specializing in software-defined vehicles (SDV), embedded systems, and system integration, will acquire Caresoft Global’s carved-out Engineering Solutions business, which is especially focused on the off-highway and truck and bus segments globally.

Caresoft Global will continue strengthening its Automotive vertical while partnering with KPIT to expand its benchmarking and cost reduction business into new areas such as software benchmarking, creating unique market differentiators, and jointly exploring downstream implementation opportunities.

With China continuing to lead in vehicle electrification, AI, modular architectures, and aggressive cost leadership, Caresoft Global, with its strong market presence and deep relationships in China, will partner with KPIT in that region. Together, they aim to bring Chinese innovation to the rest of the world.

“This is a defining moment for Caresoft,” said Mathew Vachaparampil, CEO of Caresoft Global. “The strength of this partnership is greater than the sum of its parts. While our engineering services are moving into great hands, Caresoft and KPIT will now focus on delivering greater value to customers seeking to save costs in a world of rapid technological evolution and geopolitical complexities. We will jointly deliver more value to our automotive customers in terms of technology, cost, and speed to market.”

In a statement, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO & Managing Director of KPIT Technologies, said,

“We are excited to welcome Caresoft Global’s Engineering Solutions business to the KPIT family. At KPIT, we are deepening relationships with trucks and off-highway makers and accelerating our foray into China. Also, OEMs across segments are looking for a partner who can bring more agility and cost efficiency by taking an integrated view of software, hardware, and manufacturing. With Caresoft Global’s strong expertise, we have a strategic partnership which will bring unparalleled value to the mobility ecosystem.”

Continuity of Leadership

Key leaders from Caresoft Global’s Engineering Solutions division, including Caresoft veteran and President of Engineering, Kalyan Nagarajan, and his team, will transition to KPIT to ensure leadership continuity and sustained growth.

“I am confident that with strong synergistic capabilities, shared values, a customer-centric approach, and KPIT’s laser-focused execution, we are well-positioned to deliver more value to our existing off-highway and truck & bus customers,” said Kalyan. “We are also now set up with the depth and scale to expand our vehicle engineering, cost transformation, and manufacturing solutions.”

