Renault: New full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp powertrain, twofold benefits: more power, less fuel

A growing number of customers are opting for full hybrid technology: Renault currently ranks number two for hybrid sales in Europe, with 750,000 full hybrid vehicles sold over the past five years

Customer acclaim for Renault’s full hybrid E-Tech technology

Drawing on its expertise in electric vehicles, Renault developed this innovative full hybrid E-Tech powertrain in 2021. Over 150 patents have been filed for this technology, which taps into Renault’s expertise in Formula 1, particularly in energy recovery and regeneration. It is already meeting high standards of performance and efficiency on many range models, from Clio to Rafale.

Renault has sold over 750,000 vehicles equipped with this full hybrid E-Tech powertrain since its launch in 2021. The brand currently ranks number two for hybrid (HEV) sales in Europe, with hybrid vehicles increasing their share of the sales mix by 7.8% in first-quarter 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. This trend underlines growing customer interest in hybrid technology as a solution for the energy and economic transition. For customers who are not yet ready to make the switch to an EV, full hybrid E-Tech powertrains deliver all the benefits of electric motors: silent start-up, all-electric driving at low speeds in and around cities, as well as battery regeneration through deceleration and braking, for even greater driveability.

More power and full hybrid performance for Captur and Symbioz

In the same way as with the previous generation, the series-parallel hybrid architecture of this new powertrain combines two electric motors (a 36 kW e-motor and a 15 kW HSG – High-Voltage Starter Generator) with a 1.8l 4-cylinder petrol engine of 80 kW or 109 hp (69 kW and 94 hp for the previous engine) mated to a new intelligent multi-mode clutchless dog box and a 1.4 kWh battery. The dog box delivers fast precise gear changes with minimum power loss. It is also simpler from a mechanical standpoint, making it more reliable.

Driveability maintained

The indirect injection of the previous generation has been replaced by a new direct-injection system. As a result, fuel injection is more precise and fuel vaporisation is optimised at a pressure of 350 bars for greater precision and efficiency in combustion. This improves engine performance, reduces emissions and contributes to lower fuel consumption.

Torque is 25% higher (172 Nm for the combustion engine alone, i.e. +22 Nm) than for the previous version. This means that maximum torque is available at lower revs (around 2,000 rpm), for better performance and response, particularly during acceleration or when picking up speed on fast roads. Acceleration is therefore more dynamic. Captur now takes 8.9 seconds to accelerate from 0-100 km/h compared with 10.6 seconds previously, delivering a better response for a more agile driving experience. Symbioz also improves its 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time: 9.1 seconds compared with 10.6 seconds previously.

A new battery with a higher capacity of 1.4 kWh

The new hybrid powertrain ships has a battery of 1.4 kWh battery (230V), compared with 1.2 kWh for the previous version. The increased battery capacity increases vehicle range in electric mode, optimising fuel efficiency and providing greater flexibility for drivers over urban journeys or short distances.

Lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions

Fuel consumption is optimised by a regenerative braking function, combined with the high self-charging capacity of the 1.4 kWh (230V) battery and the efficiency of the E-Tech system.

Under the bonnet of Captur and Symbioz, the new full hybrid E-Tech powertrain consumes just 4.3 litres/100 km, compared with 4.7 litres for the previous version. This optimised system delivers fuel savings of up to 40%, while also reducing CO 2 emissions to as little as 98 g/km on Symbioz (99 g/km for Captur).

Smooth gear changes

The dog box transmission has been maintained: the dog clutch system replaces both a sprocket and a synchroniser ring in a clutchless layout with fewer friction parts for high levels of efficiency. The gearbox was then fine-tuned for faster, smoother gear changes. As a result, gear changing is quieter and more responsive, reducing vibration and engine noise for increased driver comfort. Further, the introduction of a new electronic gear lever (e-shifter) provides greater precision and optimised ergonomics.

Increased towing capacity

The new full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp powertrain also boosts towing capacity from 750 kg to 1,000 kg. This provides greater flexibility for drivers towing a trailer or caravan.

An expanded powertrain range for Symbioz

Renault is adding two new powertrains to the Symbioz range, in order to respond to a full range of customer needs. The new powertrains are efficient, responsive and fully compliant with new environmental standards.

full hybrid E-Tech 160 hp powertrain

Mild hybrid 140 powertrain: on Symbioz, this first level of hybridisation is based on a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine. Available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, this version strikes an optimal balance between performance and fuel economy. The engine is supported by a starter-alternator and a 12V lithium-ion battery.

With the 140 hp mild hybrid 12V powertrain, Symbioz has maximum torque of 260 Nm available between 1,750 and 3,500 rpm, and combined fuel consumption of just 5.9l/100 km, with CO 2 emissions starting at 134g/km.

Versions, options and pricing

Prices according to country.

