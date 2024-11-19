Streetscooter owner e.Volution files for insolvency 

The current owner of Streetscooter, e.Volution, has filed for insolvency. On 18 November 2024, the company announced that a German local court in Aachen had confirmed the application by order dated 14 November. The goal of the filing, according to the company, is to secure wages and salaries for its employees through insolvency substitute benefits. “High investment requirements as well as strong competition and the loss of order options” were cited as the “ultimately unavoidable” reasons.