Self-managing sensor systems to reduce theft and improve safety

Fleet safety often relies on quality sensors and monitoring systems. Common issues for fleets include theft, unsafe driving and vehicle damage that is undetectable to the eye. Many companies have set out to build newer, more autonomous sensor systems as a solution. One company leading the innovation on this front is Ridecell, which specialises in connectivity and creating systems to review raw data.

Ridecell’s digital transformation software is used to power major fleets across Europe and North America, including Arval, Renault, Car Share and KINTO by Toyota Sweden. Its latest cloud-based platform—aptly named the Fleet Internet of Things (IoT)—aims to improve fleet automation and mobility solutions using sensor data. This data leads to insights, such as the vehicle alerting the fleet manager that it requires new brake pads before unsafe real-time alerts from the fleet’s information and sensors.

“We’ve been focusing on taking information from systems that manage sensors. We intercept that and turn it into something that enables vehicles to self-manage,” shares Ridecell’s Vice President of Alliances and Marketing, Mark Thomas.