Schaeffler buys Vitesco: EV supply consolidation accelerates

In September 2021, Continental spun off its burgeoning electric mobility parts business into a new company, Vitesco. The dominant shareholder in Vitesco is the German Schaeffler family (the controlling shareholders in the Schaeffler industrial group). The family, which owned 49.99% of Vitesco after the spin-off (and also retained a 46% stake in Continental), is the driving force behind the plan to merge Vitesco into Schaeffler. It is offering minority shareholders a 21% premium to the Vitesco share price at the time of the offer in October 2023, or around a 52% premium on the Vitesco share price when it was spun off. The family will also sell its directly-held Vitesco shares to the Schaeffler company. The Schaeffler family’s stake in Continental derives from its attempted full take-over of Continental in 2008 which was finally abandoned in 2014. At that point Schaeffler owned 49.99% of Continental.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes