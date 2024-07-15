Polestar: it’s all about the numbers

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s Chief Executive, has a problem. Actually he has several problems. Not only has the company had to restate its accounts, its first full year set after its IPO, but its share price has tanked, having lost 95% of its IPO launch value. On top of this, although Q1/2024 unit sales were up 80% on the last quarter in 2023, its financials are not pretty. Revenue fell 36% in the year to 31 March 2024 vs a year earlier, although the company’s operating loss increased by just 5%. Accordingly the company, which claims it will be break-even in terms of cashflow by the end of 2025, will implement what it describes as “additional mitigating actions”, with guidance on this to follow later in the year.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes