Petronas targets efficiency gains with second-generation EV fluids

Given the fewer moving parts in an electric vehicle (EV) compared to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, it might be assumed there would be less need for fluids and lubricants. However, even in an electric mobility world, the automotive industry’s fluid experts see a vital role for themselves.

Petronas is one of many players that fits this bill. In 2019, it launched Iona, via its Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) sub-group, which it described as the first dedicated brand for EV fluids technology and solutions. In November 2021, it detailed stage two of Iona’s journey.