Petrochemical players urge well-to-wheel approach to greener mobility

There is no denying the huge impact which transportation has on global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2018 transportation was responsible for 24% of direct CO2 emissions from fuel consumption. In October 2019, the World Resources Institute detailed not only that road vehicles were responsible for 72% of the transport sector’s global emissions, but that transport also remained the fastest-growing source of emissions in the world. Although significant progress is hoped for during the 2020s, there’s still a long way to go.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference