Petrochemical players urge well-to-wheel approach to greener mobility

Electrification must be paired with a lifecycle analysis approach to the automotive industry’s pollution footprint. By Jack Hunsley

   May 25th, 2020

There is no denying the huge impact which transportation has on global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2018 transportation was responsible for 24% of direct CO2 emissions from fuel consumption. In October 2019, the World Resources Institute detailed not only that road vehicles were responsible for 72% of the transport sector’s global emissions, but that transport also remained the fastest-growing source of emissions in the world. Although significant progress is hoped for during the 2020s, there’s still a long way to go.

