Norway’s “historic” milestone: BEVs outnumber gasoline cars

Norway has consolidated its leadership in the transition to BEVs, and the importance of state-funded subsidies cannot be overstated. By Will Girling

The number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on Norway’s roads now outnumbers gasoline models. Out of 2.8 million total vehicles, there are 754,303 of the former and 753,905 of the latter, according to data published on 17 September 2024 by the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). Although there are still 999,715 diesel models, which constitute the single largest vehicle category, there are also 208,185 plug-in hybrids and 156,203 regular hybrids. In total, 40% of the country’s vehicles are now electrified to some extent.

“This is historic,” stated OFV Director Øyvind Solberg Thorsen. “A milestone few saw coming ten years ago. The electrification of the passenger car fleet is keeping a high pace, and Norway is making rapid strides towards becoming the first country in the world with a passenger car fleet dominated by electric cars.”

