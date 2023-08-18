New battery cell technology saves production energy

Comau, a Stellantis robotics and automation company, is developing energy-efficient cell formation chamber technology. The technology uses proprietary algorithms and innovative power distribution systems to save on waste energy and recycle surplus during large-scale cell manufacturing. When complete, Comau’s chamber technology will offer significant thermal energy savings and provide key sustainability and logistical benefits to a consortium that includes Volkswagen, Izertis and Manz Italy.
