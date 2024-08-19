Natron Energy to build first sodium-ion battery plant in US

Natron Energy’s North Carolina plant could be a major step towards US battery leadership if OEMs are willing to embrace sodium-ion. By Stewart Burnett

In the competition for zero-emission technologies, sodium-ion batteries are gaining ground. A partnership between sustainable energy firm Natron Energy and the US Department of Energy (DoE) was announced on 16 August 2024 to construct a 1.2 million sq ft, 24 GWh sodium-ion battery plant in Edgecombe County, North Carolina. Upon completion, it will be the first battery factory in the US to produce sodium-ion batteries at gigawatt scale. Beyond electric vehicles (EVs), applications will include data centres, mobility, fast charging, microgrids, and telecom.

