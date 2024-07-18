Making EVs accessible to all presents engineering challenges

Global passenger electric vehicle (EV) registrations in 2023 reached 14 million, approximately 20% of total vehicle sales, according to the International Energy Agency. Although overall segment growth is currently expected to decelerate, data analytics company JD Power still forecasts a sales increase to nearly 17 million by the end of 2024. Overall, electrification is on an upward trajectory.

Despite this progress, some passenger demographics risk being left behind in the shift to zero-emission mobility. The World Health Organisation records that 65 million people globally require the use of a wheelchair, making access to wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) a necessity. However, the sector’s relative lack of volume—market researcher Fact.MR values global WAVs at around US$2bn—could detract from OEMs’ willingness to devote R&D spend to electric variants.