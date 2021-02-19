Jaguar’s electric pledge a sign of the times

JLR is eager to keep its luxury British brands one step ahead of the competition. By Jack Hunsley

   February 19, 2021

Premium sports cars are traditionally judged differently to the average vehicle. The latter might be assessed on its fuel economy or storage space; the former on how the vehicle looks, sounds and feels. However, every automaker, whether they are best-known for family saloons or luxury sports cars, will soon feel the pinch of emissions regulations….

