Is Mitsubishi planning to join Nissan and Honda alliance?

On 28 July 2024, an article in Nikkei claimed that Mitsubishi would join an alliance already outlined between Honda and Nissan the previous March. The memorandum of understanding signed at that time included the joint purchasing of e-axles, sharing battery technologies and software platforms, and co-development of new electric vehicles (EVs).

Following a scandal for Mitsubishi regarding fuel economy data manipulation in 2016, Nissan bought a controlling 34% stake in the company for US$2.2bn. The deal helped the former recover its dented market value and provided the latter with an entryway to markets in Asia-Pacific outside of Japan, such as Thailand, where models like the Mitsubishi Xpander and Mirage continue to sell well.