Innovation vital for maximising the potential of Brazil’s truck industry

Electrification of commercial vehicles could have a huge impact in the battle against climate change with several major automakers working towards achieving this collective goal. One such player is Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, the Latin America and Africa representative of the newly renamed Volkswagen Truck and Bus Group – the Traton Group. Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus has made clear its commitment to electrification, agreeing, in what is believed to be the biggest deal of its kind ever made, to supply 1,600 VW e-Delivery electric trucks to Brazilian beverage distributor Ambev….