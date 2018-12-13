Innovation vital for maximising the potential of Brazil’s truck industry

Electrification of commercial vehicles could have a huge impact in the battle against climate change with several major automakers working towards achieving this collective goal. One such player is Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, the Latin America and Africa representative of the newly renamed Volkswagen Truck and Bus Group – the Traton Group. Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus has made clear its commitment to electrification, agreeing, in what is believed to be the biggest deal of its kind ever made, to supply 1,600 VW e-Delivery electric trucks to Brazilian beverage distributor Ambev….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference