Hydrogen ecosystem offers huge business opportunity

Plug Power management believe the market conditions for hydrogen have never been so good. Megan Lampinen hears more

The global market opportunity for hydrogen will be huge. Global Market Insights anticipates a 5.5% CAGR over the ten-year period from 2022, putting its potential value at US$317bn by 2032. For suppliers in this ecosystem, even a small slice of that pie could prove lucrative.

Green hydrogen company Plug Power’s ambitions are anything but small. Based in the US, the company has a global reach and is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem that touches on everything from production, storage and delivery to energy generation. Customers include such big names as Amazon, BMW, Carrefour, Lidl and Walmart. “One of the thing that makes Plug different is that we view this hydrogen industry as a community,” said Chief Executive Andy March, speaking at a media event in October 2023. “We work and engage with people across a broad spectrum to make the hydrogen economy happen.”

