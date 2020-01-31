How will Brexit Day impact the automotive supply chain?

It has been three years, seven months and eight days since the UK voted to leave the European Union, by a margin of 3.8%. Three prime ministers and two elections later, the country’s official departure from the bloc is upon us. But anyone hoping to wake up on Saturday in a nation transformed will be disappointed. Under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, UK citizens will retain all the rights they did previously, EU rules and regulations will still apply, and frictionless trade to and from the bloc will continue as before….