How can AI agents shape mobility?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is opening up numerous new business models and helping to make mobility safer and more convenient for users. But it’s only scratching the surface of what is possible.

AI blockchain developer Fetch.ai is developing an innovative approach to coordinating and optimising resources that could improve the mobility experience across various use cases, from delivery and routing to congestion management and parking. It’s based on AI agents, essentially software code that can communicate with multiple networks. Chief Executive Humayun Sheikh speaks to Automotive World about the potential impact of this agent-based digital economy on the wider mobility evolution.