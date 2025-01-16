Hino Motors fined US$1.6bn for diesel emissions fraud 

Hino Motors is the latest automaker to face fines for falsifying diesel emissions levels in its products. On 15 January 2025, the truck brand agreed to a US$1.6bn settlement with a number of US agencies, acknowledging that it knowingly sold more than 105,000 vehicles in the US market that exceeded emissions standards. The fines will be distributed across a variety of charges from agencies including the US Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the FBI, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the state of California’s Clean Air Resources Board (CARB).