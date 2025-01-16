Hino Motors fined US$1.6bn for diesel emissions fraud 

In addition to financial penalties, Hino is banned from importing its own engines into the US for five years. By Stewart Burnett 

Hino Motors is the latest automaker to face fines for falsifying diesel emissions levels in its products. On 15 January 2025, the truck brand agreed to a US$1.6bn settlement with a number of US agencies, acknowledging that it knowingly sold more than 105,000 vehicles in the US market that exceeded emissions standards. The fines will be distributed across a variety of charges from agencies including the US Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the FBI, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the state of California’s Clean Air Resources Board (CARB). 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/hino-motors-fined-us1-6bn-for-diesel-emissions-fraud/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here