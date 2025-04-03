Cyngn secures its 22nd U.S. patent: for its AI-powered autonomous vehicle technologies

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted twelve additional patents, bringing the total U.S. patents granted to 22

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) announced the official granting of a new patent, 12,246,733, for the Company’s innovative autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions.

The patent, System and Methods of Off-Board Centric Autonomous Driving Computation, introduces a cloud-based approach to autonomous vehicle operation, distributing computing tasks between the vehicle and the cloud to significantly reduce onboard hardware requirements. Vehicles transmit sensor data to cloud servers, where functions like environment mapping, decision-making, and route planning are processed before driving commands are sent back for execution. This allows the vehicle to prioritize safety-critical and time-sensitive functions.

The significance of this patent lies in its ability to enable lighter, more cost-effective autonomous vehicles while enabling sophisticated driving algorithms. Furthermore, the patent includes fleet management functionality, facilitating seamless coordination of multiple autonomous vehicles through a centralized cloud infrastructure.

“Since August 2023, we’ve been granted twelve additional patents, bringing our total to 22 U.S. patents,” said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. “This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and advancing autonomous technology, as we continue to build out a robust patent portfolio to protect our intellectual property. Each new patent represents the hard work of our team and our dedication to developing real-world solutions that are transforming material handling.”

The grant of this patent marks a significant milestone in Cyngn’s intellectual property strategy, further bolstering its position in the AV industry. This success follows Cyngn’s recent patent issuance announcement of its 21st patent .

Cyngn provides its customers a seamless way to adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs.

Previous patents include:

Patent Number Title Publication Date 22. US-12,246,733-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF OFF-BOARD CENTRIC AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATION 3/11/2025 21. US-12,039,867-B2 ADAPTIVE OBJECT-BASED DECISION MAKING SYSTEM 7/16/2024 20. US-12,032,099-B2 ADAPTIVE MOTION COMPENSATION OF PERCEPTION CHANNELS 7/09/2024 19. US-11,851,074-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF LARGE-SCALE AUTONOMOUS DRIVING VALIDATION 12/26/2023 18. US-11,837,090-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAFFIC RULE-BASED DECISION MAKING FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 12/5/2023 17. US-11,837,089-B2 MODULAR EXTENSIBLE BEHAVIORAL DECISION SYSTEM FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 12/5/2023 16. US-11,767,034-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF COMPUTATION ACCELERATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS 9/26/2023 15. US-11,760,368-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/19/2023 14. US-11,747,454-B2 GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED OBJECT DETECTION 9/5/2023 13. US-11,745,762-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/5/2023 12. US-11,745,747-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATIONS 9/5/2023 11. US-11,745,750-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE 9/5/2023 10. US-11,679,726-B2 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023 9. US-11,673,577-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 6/13/2023 8. US-11,668,833-B2 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023 7. US-11,651,583-B2 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023 6. US-11,614,527-B2 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023 5. US-11,592,565-B2 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION 2/28/2023 4. US-11,555,928-B2 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023 3. US-11,372,115-B2 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022 2. US-11,186,234-B2 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021 1. US-11,169,271-B2 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021

