Former VW CEO stands trial for emissions scandal

While several of his former Volkswagen colleagues have already accepted complicity in the emissions scandal, Winterkorn remains defiant. By Stewart Burnett

Nine years after the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal became public, former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn is going to trial in Braunschweig, north Germany. The 77-year-old faces accusations that he was aware of the rigging for years before the news was made public, both supporting and turning a blind eye to its continuation. He has also been accused of trying to shield the public from the scandal and engaging in an active cover-up. According to the 600-page court documents, such behaviour constitutes fraud and market manipulation under German law. He has also been accused of knowingly providing illegal false testimony before a 2017 parliamentary committee that was investigating the scandal.

