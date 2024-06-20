Fisker: another EV start-up goes under

If there is one word that defines automotive production it is scale; and that does not just mean scale economies achieved through increased production volumes. It also means financial scale, with investors needing deep pockets to see new entrants from conception, through gestation, birth and a long life. Other start-ups, notably Proterra, Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lordstown Motors have gone, and now Fisker joins that list. Others, including Polestar and Rivian, have reported poor financial results and while Polestar has the backing of Geely of China (and therefore some financial scale behind it, as well as shared platforms with Volvo), Rivian arguably does not share such advantages.