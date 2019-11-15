FCEV viability dependent on partnerships—for now

Automakers developing fuel cell electric vehicle platforms have virtually all paired off with one another. The cost of the technology makes such partnerships unavoidable. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 15, 2019

GM and Honda, BMW and Toyota, Audi and Hyundai: these are a few examples of the automaker partnerships which have emerged dedicated to fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) development, as the industry doubles down on efforts to make zero-emission mobility….

Close
Close