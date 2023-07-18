EV stakeholders must unite to solve Europe’s charger deficit

Electrification is making steady progress in Europe—the European Commission recorded 695,000 new electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the EU in 2022, a 30% increase on 2021’s figure. The UK saw 18% growth across the same period, with total registrations rising to 368.9 million, according to Statista. However, the availability, quality and accessibility of charging infrastructure remains an ongoing issue across the region.

An April 2023 report from EY concluded that charging infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with EV adoption. As the e-mobility market goes beyond early adoption and into a period of “exponential growth”, the consultancy anticipates that the next decade will see customer attitudes shift from range anxiety to charge anxiety.