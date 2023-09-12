EV players must collaborate on integrated battery cooling

For the manufacturing world, electric vehicle (EV) batteries pose a variety of unique design considerations. Temperature regulation, for instance, is crucial in ensuring battery longevity and safety. A 2019 study by the American Automobile Association revealed that operating temperatures outside the optimal range of 20-40 degrees Celsius can reduce a battery’s range by 10-12%—and even as much as 41% if HVAC is used to regulate heat. Poor temperature regulation can also lead to thermal runaway, with fires that burn up to 1,000 degrees Celsius.