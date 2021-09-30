EV performance is defined by software

In the past, vehicle performance was defined mainly by the size of the internal combustion engine (ICE) and its associated components. Gains in acceleration and top-end speed required the use of more complex parts and systems, and the bigger the engine, the higher the cost.

While battery capacity and e-motor output ultimately define electric vehicle (EV) performance, much of the work is now done through software. In most cases, the same battery pack and motors can be tweaked to offer greater straight-line acceleration, long-distance range or superior cornering by tweaking software functionality.

Some EV manufacturers today boast staggering acceleration figures, which in